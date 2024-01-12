Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹454.45 and closed at ₹453.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹456.9, while the lowest was ₹446.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹233,749.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹483.4, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 431,953 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹454.55, while the high price reached ₹469.
Wipro, a leading Indian IT company, has a spot price of 465.1. The bid price is 465.6, with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 465.9, with an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 52,468,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹464.75. There has been a percent change of 3.73, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.7, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that Wipro stock has performed well and has seen a positive growth in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|-0.5%
|6 Months
|13.67%
|YTD
|-4.9%
|1 Year
|13.8%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹454.55. There has been a percent change of 1.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Wipro stock.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 431,953 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹453.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!