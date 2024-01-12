Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 3.73 %. The stock closed at 448.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 454.45 and closed at 453.85. The highest price reached during the day was 456.9, while the lowest was 446.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 233,749.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 483.4, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 431,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 454.55, while the high price reached 469.

12 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 455.0 as against previous close of 448.35

Wipro, a leading Indian IT company, has a spot price of 465.1. The bid price is 465.6, with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 465.9, with an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 52,468,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹464.75, up 3.73% from yesterday's ₹448.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 464.75. There has been a percent change of 3.73, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.7, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that Wipro stock has performed well and has seen a positive growth in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.93%
3 Months-0.5%
6 Months13.67%
YTD-4.9%
1 Year13.8%
12 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹454.55, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹448.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 454.55. There has been a percent change of 1.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Wipro stock.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹453.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 431,953 shares. The closing price of the shares was 453.85.

