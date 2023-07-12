Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹391.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹392.4

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹390 and closed at ₹389.9. The stock reached a high of ₹393 and a low of ₹387.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹204,412.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 420,419. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro share price update :Wipro closed today at ₹391.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹392.4 Today, the closing price of Wipro stock was ₹391.6, which represents a decrease of 0.2% from the previous day's closing price of ₹392.4. The net change in the stock price was -0.8. Share Via

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹391.1 with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of ₹1.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Wipro stock. Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹392.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹392.5 with a net change of 0.1, resulting in a percent change of 0.03. This indicates a very slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹393.65, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹393.65. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.25, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a small positive movement. Click here for Wipro Key Metrics Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹393.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹393.6. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2. This suggests that Wipro stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend. Share Via

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹393.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹393.4. There has been a 0.25% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹393.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹393.4. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1, meaning that the stock has increased by 1 unit. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹392.9. There has been a 0.13 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive shift in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a relatively stable performance for Wipro stock. Click here for Wipro Board Meetings Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹392.65, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹392.4 According to the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹392.65. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25. Share Via

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹392.9, with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹392.8 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1% and the net change is 0.4. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.2, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹392.2. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, further indicating a small decrease. Overall, the stock price of Wipro has slightly decreased according to the latest data. Click here for Wipro AGM Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.35, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹391.35 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -1.05, indicating a decrease of ₹1.05 from the previous day's closing price. Share Via

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹390.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at ₹390.9. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.5. Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹391.5, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹391.5 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% and the value has decreased by 0.9. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹391.25. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Click here for Wipro News Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.3, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹391.3, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and has decreased by 1.1 points. Share Via

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹391.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.14% and a net change of -0.55. Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹392, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% and the value has decreased by 0.4 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹391.8. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decline of 0.6 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decrease in the value of Wipro stock. Click here for Wipro Dividend Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹391.7, with a net change of -0.7 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹392.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decrease in value. Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.65, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹392.65. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.25. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹392.4 As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹391.75. This represents a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the value has decreased by 0.65 points. Click here for Wipro Profit Loss Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.9, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹391.9, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly. Share Via

Wipro launches ai360, will invest $1 billion into AI the next three years https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipro-launches-ai360-will-invest-1-billion-into-ai-the-next-three-years-11689132228044.html Share Via

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹392.4 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹392.5, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1. Share Via

Wipro launches ai360, will invest $1 billion into AI the next three years https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipro-launches-ai360-will-invest-1-billion-into-ai-the-next-three-years-11689132228044.html Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.4, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹389.9 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹392.4. There has been a 0.64% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.5. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹389.9 yesterday On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 420,419 shares and the closing price was ₹389.9. Share Via