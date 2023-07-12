Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 391.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's 392.4

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 392.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 390 and closed at 389.9. The stock reached a high of 393 and a low of 387.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 204,412.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 420,419.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro closed today at ₹391.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹392.4

Today, the closing price of Wipro stock was 391.6, which represents a decrease of 0.2% from the previous day's closing price of 392.4. The net change in the stock price was -0.8.

12 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 391.1 with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Wipro stock.

12 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹392.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 392.5 with a net change of 0.1, resulting in a percent change of 0.03. This indicates a very slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹393.65, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 393.65. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.25, which represents the actual change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a small positive movement.

Click here for Wipro Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹393.6, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 393.6. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2. This suggests that Wipro stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

12 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹393.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock is priced at 393.4. There has been a 0.25% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹393.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 393.4. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1, meaning that the stock has increased by 1 unit.

12 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 392.9. There has been a 0.13 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive shift in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a relatively stable performance for Wipro stock.

Click here for Wipro Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹392.65, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹392.4

According to the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 392.65. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current stock price of Wipro is 392.9, with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 392.8 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1% and the net change is 0.4.

12 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.2, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 392.2. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -0.2, further indicating a small decrease. Overall, the stock price of Wipro has slightly decreased according to the latest data.

Click here for Wipro AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.35, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current stock price of Wipro is 391.35 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -1.05, indicating a decrease of 1.05 from the previous day's closing price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹390.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at 390.9. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by 1.5.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹391.5, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current stock price of Wipro is 391.5 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% and the value has decreased by 0.9.

12 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.25, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 391.25. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.15, which means the stock has decreased by 1.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Wipro News

12 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.3, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 391.3, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and has decreased by 1.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 391.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.14% and a net change of -0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 392, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% and the value has decreased by 0.4 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 391.8. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decline of 0.6 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decrease in the value of Wipro stock.

Click here for Wipro Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current stock price of Wipro is 391.7, with a net change of -0.7 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 392.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.65, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 392.65. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.25.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹392.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 391.75. This represents a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the value has decreased by 0.65 points.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.9, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 391.9, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

12 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Wipro launches ai360, will invest $1 billion into AI the next three years

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipro-launches-ai360-will-invest-1-billion-into-ai-the-next-three-years-11689132228044.html

12 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹392.4

The current stock price of Wipro is 392.5, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1.

12 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Wipro launches ai360, will invest $1 billion into AI the next three years

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipro-launches-ai360-will-invest-1-billion-into-ai-the-next-three-years-11689132228044.html

12 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹392.4, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 392.4. There has been a 0.64% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

12 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹389.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 420,419 shares and the closing price was 389.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.