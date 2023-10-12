Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Hello User
Wipro stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 3.29 %. The stock closed at 407.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 408.55 and closed at 407.6. The stock reached a high of 423.8 and a low of 408.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 219,478.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 438,515 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Wipro shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 438,515 shares. The closing price of the shares was 407.6.

