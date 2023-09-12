Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 430.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 433.45 and closed at 430.15. The highest price of the day was 437.4, while the lowest was 430.4. The market capitalization of Wipro is 226,584.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 437.3, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 575,421 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹434.65, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹430.15

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 434.65 and it has experienced a percent change of 1.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.05%. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, which means that the stock has increased by 4.5 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock has seen positive growth in its value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹430.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 575,421. The closing price for the shares was 430.15.

