Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 394.35, up 0.7% from yesterday's 391.6

On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹394.4 and closed at ₹392.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹394.4, while the lowest was ₹390.35. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹203,995.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹444.65 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro on that day was 340,321 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Wipro stock was ₹394.35, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.75. Yesterday's closing price was ₹391.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹394.55. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 2.95.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹393.75. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹393.7 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and has seen a net increase of 2.1.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹394.8 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.82% and the price has increased by 3.2 points.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹394.25. There has been a 0.68 percent change, with a net change of 2.65.
Wipro stock has experienced a 1.07% increase, with a net change of 4.2, resulting in a current price of ₹395.8.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹395.65 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% and has gained 4.05 points.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹395.2, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹395.7. There has been a 1.05% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.1.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹396.35 with a 1.21 percent change and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21 percent and the net change is an increase of 4.75.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹396.6. There has been a percent change of 1.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5 points.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹397.55 with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 5.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹397.5. There has been a percent change of 1.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.9, implying that the stock price has increased by 5.9 units.
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹397.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62, indicating a positive movement in its value. The net change in the stock price is 6.35, which means it has increased by this amount.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹396.5, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25% and the actual value has increased by 4.9.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹396.9. There has been a 1.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹5.3.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹397, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of ₹5.4.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹397, with a percent change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.38% compared to the previous period. The net change is 5.4, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹5.4. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹397 with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% and the value has increased by 5.4 points.
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹395.55 with a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹393.95, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹393.1. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5 points.
Based on the current data, the Wipro stock price is ₹391.6. There has been no net change in the stock price, indicating stability. The percent change is also 0, further affirming the lack of movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹391.6 with no change in percentage or net change.
On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was recorded at 340,321 shares, with a closing price of ₹392.4.
