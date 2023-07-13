Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 394.35, up 0.7% from yesterday's 391.6

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 391.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 394.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro opened at 394.4 and closed at 392.4. The highest price reached during the day was 394.4, while the lowest was 390.35. The market capitalization of Wipro is 203,995.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 444.65 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro on that day was 340,321 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro closed today at ₹394.35, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹391.6

Today, the closing price of Wipro stock was 394.35, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.75. Yesterday's closing price was 391.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹394.55, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹391.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 394.55. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 2.95.

13 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹393.75, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 393.75. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Key Metrics

13 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹393.7, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 393.7 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and has seen a net increase of 2.1.

13 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹394.8, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current price of Wipro stock is 394.8 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.82% and the price has increased by 3.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹394.25, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 394.25. There has been a 0.68 percent change, with a net change of 2.65.

13 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹395.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹391.6

13 Jul 2023, 01:53 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹395.8, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹391.6

Wipro stock has experienced a 1.07% increase, with a net change of 4.2, resulting in a current price of 395.8.

13 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹395.65, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 395.65 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% and has gained 4.05 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:24 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹395.2, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 395.2, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹395.7, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹391.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 395.7. There has been a 1.05% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.1.

Click here for Wipro AGM

13 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹396.35, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 396.35 with a 1.21 percent change and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21 percent and the net change is an increase of 4.75.

13 Jul 2023, 12:39 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹396.6, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹391.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 396.6. There has been a percent change of 1.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹397.55, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 397.55 with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 5.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹397.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 397.5. There has been a percent change of 1.51, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.9, implying that the stock price has increased by 5.9 units.

Click here for Wipro News

13 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹397.95, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 397.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62, indicating a positive movement in its value. The net change in the stock price is 6.35, which means it has increased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹396.5, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 396.5, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25% and the actual value has increased by 4.9.

13 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST TCS, Wipro to Infosys: Why IT shares are skyrocketing today — explained

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-wipro-to-infosys-why-it-shares-are-skyrocketing-today-explained-11689225573521.html

13 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹396.9, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 396.9. There has been a 1.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.3.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹397, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 397, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 5.4.

Click here for Wipro Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹397, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 397, with a percent change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.38% compared to the previous period. The net change is 5.4, which means that the stock price has increased by 5.4. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹397, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 397 with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.38% and the value has increased by 5.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹395.55, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current stock price of Wipro is 395.55 with a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹393.95, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 393.95, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹393.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹391.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 393.1. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹391.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹391.6

Based on the current data, the Wipro stock price is 391.6. There has been no net change in the stock price, indicating stability. The percent change is also 0, further affirming the lack of movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹391.6, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹391.6

The current stock price of Wipro is 391.6 with no change in percentage or net change.

13 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Q1 results today: Wipro, Federal Bank, Unitech, others to declare Q1FY24 earnings on Thursday — July 13

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/q1-results-today-wipro-federal-bank-unitech-others-to-declare-q1fy24-earnings-11689217540781.html

13 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹392.4 yesterday

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was recorded at 340,321 shares, with a closing price of 392.4.

