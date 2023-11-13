Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹383.9 and closed at ₹379.25. The highest price reached was ₹383.9, while the lowest was ₹381.4. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹199,676.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹443.6, and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 58,206.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹380.95. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.11%
|3 Months
|-7.58%
|6 Months
|-1.03%
|YTD
|-3.42%
|1 Year
|-2.47%
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, a total of 58,206 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹379.25 per share.
