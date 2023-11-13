Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 382.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro opened at 383.9 and closed at 379.25. The highest price reached was 383.9, while the lowest was 381.4. The market capitalization of Wipro is 199,676.28 crore. The 52-week high was 443.6, and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 58,206.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹380.95, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹382.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 380.95. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.11%
3 Months-7.58%
6 Months-1.03%
YTD-3.42%
1 Year-2.47%
13 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹381.1, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹382.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 381.1 with a percent change of -0.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% from its previous value. The net change is -1.5, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 1.5.

13 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹379.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, a total of 58,206 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 379.25 per share.

