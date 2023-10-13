Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 417 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 421.6 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 421.9 and a low of 414.75. The market capitalization of Wipro is 217,262.76 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 193,716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹412.35, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹417

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 412.35. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.65.

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹411.05, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹417

The current data on Wipro stock shows that the price is 411.05. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.95, which means the stock has dropped by 5.95.

13 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹421 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 193,716 shares and closed at a price of 421.

