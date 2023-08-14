comScore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock takes a dive in today's trading
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock takes a dive in today's trading

14 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Wipro stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 413 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 418, close price was 418.35, high was 421.85, and low was 412.5. The market capitalization is 215,244.83 crore. The 52-week high is 444.65 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro's shares was 199,471.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:45:34 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹412.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹413

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 412.3, with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 rupees.

14 Aug 2023, 09:35:28 AM IST

Wipro Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.03%
3 Months2.34%
6 Months1.79%
YTD5.17%
1 Year-5.79%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:27:39 AM IST

Wipro August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 413.6

Wipro, a leading information technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 413.25. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, indicating no active buying or selling interest at the moment. The open interest for Wipro stands at 34,141,500, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts yet to be closed.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:03:17 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹418.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 199,471 shares, with a closing price of 418.35.

