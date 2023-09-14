Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 435 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

Wipro's stock opened at 435 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 437.7, while the lowest was 431.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 227,210.07 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock is 441.35, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 536,967 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months3.0%
6 Months15.95%
YTD10.94%
1 Year3.09%
14 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹435.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹435

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 435.85. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.85 points. Overall, the stock price for Wipro has seen a small positive movement.

14 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹435 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 536,967. The closing price for the shares was 435.

