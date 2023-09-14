Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in today's trading

Wipro's stock opened at ₹435 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹437.7, while the lowest was ₹431.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹227,210.07 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock is ₹441.35, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 536,967 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|3.0%
|6 Months
|15.95%
|YTD
|10.94%
|1 Year
|3.09%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹435.85. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.85 points. Overall, the stock price for Wipro has seen a small positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 536,967. The closing price for the shares was ₹435.
