Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹424 and closed at ₹419.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹435.9, while the lowest was ₹423.75. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹226573.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 436254.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro is trading at a spot price of 436.6. The bid price is 438.35 and the offer price is 438.55. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 47241000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹436.55 with a percent change of 0.51. The net change is 2.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.2 rupees, or 0.51%, from its previous value. Overall, the stock price for Wipro has seen a slight increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.86%
|3 Months
|-4.7%
|6 Months
|11.69%
|YTD
|10.6%
|1 Year
|8.59%
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹434.35, which is a 3.52% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is ₹14.75.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 436,254 shares, with a closing price of ₹419.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!