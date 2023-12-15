Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 434.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 424 and closed at 419.6. The highest price reached during the day was 435.9, while the lowest was 423.75. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 226573.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 436254.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Wipro December futures opened at 436.3 as against previous close of 436.15

Wipro is trading at a spot price of 436.6. The bid price is 438.35 and the offer price is 438.55. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 47241000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹436.55, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹434.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 436.55 with a percent change of 0.51. The net change is 2.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.2 rupees, or 0.51%, from its previous value. Overall, the stock price for Wipro has seen a slight increase.

15 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.86%
3 Months-4.7%
6 Months11.69%
YTD10.6%
1 Year8.59%
15 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹434.35, up 3.52% from yesterday's ₹419.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 434.35, which is a 3.52% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 14.75.

15 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹419.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 436,254 shares, with a closing price of 419.6.

