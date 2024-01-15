Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stocks soar with positive trading gains

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹454.55 and closed at ₹448.05. The stock reached a high of ₹469 and a low of ₹454.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹242,829.45 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹483.4 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 931,984 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹465.45. There has been a 3.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.4.
On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 931,984 shares, and the closing price was ₹448.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!