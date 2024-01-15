Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stocks soar with positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 3.88 %. The stock closed at 448.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro opened at 454.55 and closed at 448.05. The stock reached a high of 469 and a low of 454.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 242,829.45 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 483.4 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 931,984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹465.45, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹448.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 465.45. There has been a 3.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.4.

15 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹448.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 931,984 shares, and the closing price was 448.05.

