Wipro Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Wipro stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 382.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 383 and closed at 382.6. The highest price reached during the day was 383, while the lowest was 380. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 199,055.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on this day was 151,157.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹382.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Wipro shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 151,157. The closing price of these shares was 382.6.

