Wipro Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 435.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 438, close price was 435.85, high was 443, and low was 435.45. The market capitalization was 227,522.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were 441.35 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 575,575.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

