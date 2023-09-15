Wipro Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹438, close price was ₹435.85, high was ₹443, and low was ₹435.45. The market capitalization was ₹227,522.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹441.35 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 575,575.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.