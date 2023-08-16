Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in today's trading
Wipro stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 413 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹413 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹416 and a low of ₹409.65. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹215,766.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹444.65 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 150,057.
16 Aug 2023, 09:01:37 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:26:17 AM IST
