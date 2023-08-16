comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in today's trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 413 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 413 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 416 and a low of 409.65. The market capitalization of Wipro is 215,766.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 444.65 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 150,057.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:01:37 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹414, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹413

The current stock price of Wipro is 414. It has experienced a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.24.

16 Aug 2023, 08:26:17 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹413 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 150,057 shares. The closing price for the day was 413.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout