Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 413 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 413 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 416 and a low of 409.65. The market capitalization of Wipro is 215,766.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 444.65 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 150,057.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹414, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹413

The current stock price of Wipro is 414. It has experienced a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.24.

16 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹413 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 150,057 shares. The closing price for the day was 413.

