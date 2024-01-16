Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 494.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at a price of 511.95 and closed at 465.45. The highest price reached during the day was 526.45, while the lowest was 488.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is 258,011.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.4, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Wipro was 5,048,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 493.85 as against previous close of 494.75

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 487.4. The bid price is 486.5 and the offer price is 486.6. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest is 52066500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹487.7, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹494.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 487.7. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.85, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹495.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹494.55

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 495.85 with a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, which means the stock price has increased by 1.3 rupees. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹465.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 5,048,305 shares with a closing price of 465.45.

