Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at a price of ₹511.95 and closed at ₹465.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹526.45, while the lowest was ₹488.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹258,011.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.4, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Wipro was 5,048,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.