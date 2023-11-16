Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 381.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 384.55 and closed at 381.7. The highest price reached during the day was 392.2, while the lowest was 384.15. The company's market capitalization is 204,113.67 crores. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 567,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months-6.64%
6 Months2.45%
YTD-0.28%
1 Year-1.38%
16 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹391.4, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹381.7

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 391.4, which represents a 2.54 percent increase. The net change is 9.7, indicating that the stock has gained 9.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹381.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 567,762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 381.7.

