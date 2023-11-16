Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹384.55 and closed at ₹381.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹392.2, while the lowest was ₹384.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹204,113.67 crores. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 567,762 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|-6.64%
|6 Months
|2.45%
|YTD
|-0.28%
|1 Year
|-1.38%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹391.4, which represents a 2.54 percent increase. The net change is 9.7, indicating that the stock has gained 9.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 567,762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹381.7.
