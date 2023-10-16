Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 410.1, down -0.23% from yesterday's 411.05

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 411.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 411.05 and closed at 417. The high for the day was 414.45, while the low was 409.15. The market capitalization of Wipro is 214,291.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 344,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro closed today at ₹410.1, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹411.05

Wipro stock closed at 410.1 today, experiencing a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.95 compared to yesterday's closing price of 411.05.

16 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 408.1, while the high price reached 411.8.

16 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.05 as against previous close of 411.75

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 410.85. The bid price is 411.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 412.05. The offer quantity stands at 1500, matching the bid quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 46804500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Wipro Ltd stock is 352.00000, while the 52-week high price is 443.75000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹410.4, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current price of Wipro stock is 410.4 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.3 (-1.06%) & 4.95 (-4.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.35 (-15.89%) & 2.85 (-24.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹411.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current stock price of Wipro is 411.5, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the actual change in price is 0.45 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 408.1 and the high price is 411.6.

16 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.05 as against previous close of 411.75

Wipro, a leading IT services company, currently has a spot price of 410.8. The bid price stands at 412.15, with a bid quantity of 1500. On the other hand, the offer price is 412.3, with an offer quantity of 4500. The open interest for Wipro is 46935000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹411, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current stock price of Wipro is 411. The percent change is -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.05.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.8 (-6.38%) & 4.7 (-9.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.8 (-9.93%) & 3.15 (-16.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Wipro reached a low of 408.1 and a high of 411.3 for the current trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹410.65, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that its price is 410.65. There is a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly.

16 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.05 as against previous close of 411.75

Wipro, a leading global information technology company, has a spot price of 410.55. The bid price stands at 411.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at 411.95. The offer quantity is 4500, indicating the number of shares being offered at the given price, while the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 46,956,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹410.35, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹411.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 410.35. There has been a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.7. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 408.1, while the high price is 411.3.

16 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.6 (-8.51%) & 4.55 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 16 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.15 (-5.3%) & 3.45 (-8.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹409.3, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 409.3 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.05 as against previous close of 411.75

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 410.25. The bid price stands at 411.35 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 411.45 with an offer quantity of 3000. The stock has a substantial open interest of 46,813,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock reached a low of 408.1 and a high of 411.3 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹409.75, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 409.75, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 1.3 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.8 (-6.38%) & 4.75 (-8.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.2 (-4.64%) & 3.5 (-6.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹410.35, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current stock price of Wipro is 410.35, which represents a decrease of 0.17% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in price is -0.7, indicating a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 408.1, while the high price reached 411.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.05 as against previous close of 411.75

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 410.35. The bid price stands at 410.9, with a bid quantity of 4500 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 411.1, with an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 46,773,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹409.15, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 409.15 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% or 1.9.

16 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹411.05, up 0% from yesterday's ₹411.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 411.05 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable and there has been no significant change in its value.

16 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a total volume of 344,874 shares. The closing price for the stock was 417.

