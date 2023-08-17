Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 414.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

Wipro's stock opened at 413.05 and closed at 414.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 420.15 and a low of 413.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 218,100.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 444.65 and 351.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 172,301 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹418.45, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹414.8

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 418.45. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.65, which means that the stock has increased by 3.65 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in both the percent and net values.

17 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹414.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 172,301. The closing price for the day was 414.8.

