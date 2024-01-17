Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off shares

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹495.85 and closed at ₹494.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹495.85, while the lowest price was ₹480.6. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹253,028.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 725,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.