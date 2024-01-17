Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off shares

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹495.85 and closed at ₹494.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹495.85, while the lowest price was ₹480.6. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹253,028.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 725,948 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹485, which represents a percent change of -1.93. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.93% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.55, indicating a decrease of ₹9.55 from the previous value.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 725,948. The closing price for the shares was ₹494.55.
