Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 494.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 495.85 and closed at 494.55. The highest price reached during the day was 495.85, while the lowest price was 480.6. The market capitalization of Wipro is 253,028.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 526.45, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 725,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹485, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹494.55

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 485, which represents a percent change of -1.93. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.93% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.55, indicating a decrease of 9.55 from the previous value.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹494.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 725,948. The closing price for the shares was 494.55.

