Wipro Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:40 AM IST
Wipro stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 391.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 392, close price was 391.4, high was 399.5, and low was 389.2. The market capitalization was 206799.38 cr, with a 52-week high of 443.6 and a 52-week low of 351.85. The BSE volume was 176166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:40 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹391.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 176166 shares, and the closing price was 391.4.

