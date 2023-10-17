Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹411.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹410.1

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹411.05 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹411.8, while the lowest price was ₹408.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹213,795.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Wipro was 207,107 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 411.25 1.15 0.28 443.6 351.85 225283.65 Zomato 113.9 2.4 2.15 113.25 44.35 95265.68 Info Edge India 4128.4 6.4 0.16 4984.1 3310.0 53261.44 Firstsource Solutions 163.35 -1.1 -0.67 174.75 95.8 11130.7 Eclerx Services 2071.5 -4.15 -0.2 2248.4 1254.15 9950.24

Wipro October futures opened at 411.75 as against previous close of 411.65 Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 411.1. The bid price is 412.7 and the offer price is 413.1. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 45973500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Wipro Ltd stock is 352.00, while the 52-week high price is 443.75.

Top active options for Wipro Top active call options for Wipro at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (+1.1%) & ₹8.9 (+3.49%) respectively. Top active put options for Wipro at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.8 (-15.33%) & ₹8.25 (-12.23%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 412.39 10 Days 409.29 20 Days 416.58 50 Days 417.23 100 Days 407.17 300 Days 396.72

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹411.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Wipro on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 207,107. The closing price for the stock was ₹411.05.