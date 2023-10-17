Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 411.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's 410.1

22 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 410.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 411.05 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 411.8, while the lowest price was 408.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 213,795.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Wipro was 207,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed today at ₹411.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹410.1

Today, the closing price of Wipro stock was 411.25, representing a percent change of 0.28. The net change in price from yesterday's closing price of 410.10 was an increase of 1.15.

17 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro411.251.150.28443.6351.85225283.65
Zomato113.92.42.15113.2544.3595265.68
Info Edge India4128.46.40.164984.13310.053261.44
Firstsource Solutions163.35-1.1-0.67174.7595.811130.7
Eclerx Services2071.5-4.15-0.22248.41254.159950.24
17 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 411, while the high price is 413.85.

17 Oct 2023, 03:46 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.75 as against previous close of 411.65

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 411.1. The bid price is 412.7 and the offer price is 413.1. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 45973500.

17 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Wipro Ltd stock is 352.00, while the 52-week high price is 443.75.

17 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹411.75, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹410.1

As of the most recent data, the stock price of Wipro is 411.75. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65. This indicates a positive trend for the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 02:49 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.6 (+1.1%) & 8.9 (+3.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.8 (-15.33%) & 8.25 (-12.23%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro411.851.750.43443.6351.85225612.33
Zomato113.11.61.43113.2544.3594596.56
Info Edge India4126.74.70.114984.13310.053239.51
Firstsource Solutions163.0-1.45-0.88174.7595.811106.85
Eclerx Services2068.45-7.2-0.352248.41254.159935.59
17 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹411.85, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹410.1

17 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 411.05 and the high price was 413.85.

17 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.75 as against previous close of 411.65

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 412.1. The bid price is 413.35, with a bid quantity of 3000 shares. The offer price is 413.5, with an offer quantity of 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 46,128,000.

17 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹412.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹410.1

The current stock price of Wipro is 412.2, with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.51% or 2.1 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days412.39
10 Days409.29
20 Days416.58
50 Days417.23
100 Days407.17
300 Days396.72
17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.05 (+10.99%) & 9.8 (+13.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.8 (-17.02%) & 5.45 (-20.44%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day is 411.05 and the high price is 413.85.

17 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹412.9, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹410.1

Wipro stock is currently priced at 412.9, with a 0.68% increase and a net change of 2.8.

17 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.75 as against previous close of 411.65

Wipro's spot price is currently at 411.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 413.15, while the offer price is 413.3. There is a higher bid quantity of 4500 compared to the offer quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 46071000.

17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro411.951.850.45443.6351.85225667.11
Zomato112.851.351.21113.2544.3594387.46
Info Edge India4128.76.70.164984.13310.053265.31
Firstsource Solutions163.65-0.8-0.49174.7595.811151.14
Eclerx Services2075.4-0.25-0.012248.41254.159968.97
17 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹411.7, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹410.1

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 411.7 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the net change in the stock price is 1.6.

17 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The Wipro stock reached a low of 411.05 and a high of 413.85 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.65 (+2.2%) & 9.1 (+5.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.55 (-9.04%) & 6.1 (-10.95%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.75 as against previous close of 411.65

Wipro stock is currently trading at a spot price of 412.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 413.0, while the offer price is 413.2. The offer quantity is 3000, indicating the number of shares available for purchase, while the bid quantity is 1500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 46,210,500, showing the total number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 411.05 and the high price was 413.85.

17 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹412.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹410.1

The current stock price of Wipro is 412.5, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.75 (+13.37%) & 5.3 (+16.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.55 (-9.04%) & 1.2 (-7.69%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹413.5, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹410.1

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 413.5, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% and has gained 3.4 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 411.05 and the high price is 413.85.

17 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹411.05, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹410.1

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 411.05. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a slight uptick in value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹411.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 207,107. The closing price for the stock was 411.05.

