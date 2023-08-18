comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock plummets as investors lose confidence
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock plummets as investors lose confidence

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 417.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 418 and closed at 418.45. The stock reached a high of 420.25 and a low of 414.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 217,553.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 444.65 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 73,510.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:42:28 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹412.1, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹417.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 412.1. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.3, suggesting a decrease of 5.3 in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 09:36:49 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.06%
3 Months2.9%
6 Months1.87%
YTD6.31%
1 Year-5.76%
18 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:08:09 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹417.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹418.45

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 417.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.25. This translates to a net change of -1.05.

18 Aug 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹418.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 73,510. The closing price for these shares was 418.45.

