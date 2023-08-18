Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock plummets as investors lose confidence

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹418 and closed at ₹418.45. The stock reached a high of ₹420.25 and a low of ₹414.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹217,553.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹444.65 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 73,510.
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹412.1, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹417.4
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹412.1. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.3 in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|3 Months
|2.9%
|6 Months
|1.87%
|YTD
|6.31%
|1 Year
|-5.76%
Wipro Live Updates
