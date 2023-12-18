Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock soars as investors buy in

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 446.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 436 and closed at 434.35. The highest price reached during the day was 449.5, while the lowest price was 433.8. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 232,885.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 449.5, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 692,628.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 442, while the high price is 451.

18 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Wipro December futures opened at 445.5 as against previous close of 448.0

Wipro, a leading technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 448.55. The bid price stands at 449.3, with a bid quantity of 1500. The offer price is slightly higher at 449.5, with an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 45,663,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹447.3, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹446.45

The current stock price of Wipro is 447.3, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.67%
3 Months-3.92%
6 Months17.11%
YTD13.7%
1 Year12.99%
18 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹448.45, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹446.45

The current stock price of Wipro is 448.45. There has been a 0.45 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹434.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 692,628 shares, and the closing price was 434.35.

