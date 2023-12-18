Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock soars as investors buy in

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹436 and closed at ₹434.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹449.5, while the lowest price was ₹433.8. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹232,885.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹449.5, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 692,628.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Wipro stock is ₹442, while the high price is ₹451.
Wipro, a leading technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 448.55. The bid price stands at 449.3, with a bid quantity of 1500. The offer price is slightly higher at 449.5, with an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 45,663,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹447.3, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.67%
|3 Months
|-3.92%
|6 Months
|17.11%
|YTD
|13.7%
|1 Year
|12.99%
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹448.45. There has been a 0.45 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 692,628 shares, and the closing price was ₹434.35.
