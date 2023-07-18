Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:48 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 415.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 406.9 and closed at 404.95. The highest price reached during the day was 425, while the lowest price was 405.9. The market capitalization of the company is 216,336.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,854 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹415.4, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 415.4, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change of 0.15.

18 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹416.6, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current stock price of Wipro is 416.6. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹416.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current price of Wipro stock is 416.05 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹414.8, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 414.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price, indicated by a percent change of -0.11. The net change in the stock price is -0.45, further indicating a decrease.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹414.05, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 414.05. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹414.4, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 414.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, indicating a small decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹415.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹415.25

Based on the current data, Wipro stock is priced at 415.8, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹414.8, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 414.8 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.11% and has a net decrease of 0.45.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹415.75, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 415.75. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight upward movement in the Wipro stock.

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹415.3, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 415.3 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01% and the change in price is 0.05.

18 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹419.85, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹415.25

The current stock price of Wipro is 419.85, which represents a 1.11% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.6.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹415.25, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹404.95

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 415.25. There has been a 2.54 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.54 percent and there has been a positive net change of 10.3.

18 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹404.95 yesterday

On the last day, Wipro had a trading volume of 1,068,854 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 404.95.

