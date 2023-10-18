Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹407.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹411.25

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹411.05 and closed at ₹410.1. The stock reached a high of ₹413.85 and a low of ₹411 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹214,395.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 210,391 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro share price update :Wipro closed today at ₹407.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹411.25 Today, Wipro's stock closed at ₹407.4, representing a decrease of 0.94% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹411.25. The net change in the stock price was -3.85.

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 407.4 -3.85 -0.94 443.6 351.85 223174.61 Zomato 113.2 -0.7 -0.61 114.1 44.35 94680.2 Info Edge India 4219.85 93.6 2.27 4984.1 3310.0 54441.26 Firstsource Solutions 166.2 2.85 1.74 174.75 95.8 11324.9 Eclerx Services 2052.75 -17.9 -0.86 2248.4 1254.15 9860.18

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Wipro stock today was ₹407.05, while the high price reached ₹413.6.

Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85 Wipro, a leading global information technology company, has a spot price of 407.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 407.8, while the offer price is 408.0. The offer quantity stands at 3000, while the bid quantity is higher at 4500. The open interest for Wipro is 45205500.

Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Wipro Ltd stock is 352.00000, while the 52-week high price is 443.75000.

Top active options for Wipro Top active call options for Wipro at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.45 (-43.02%) & ₹3.8 (-38.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Wipro at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.0 (+22.81%) & ₹3.5 (+40.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85 Wipro, a leading Indian multinational corporation, has a spot price of 411.4. The bid price is 410.0 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 410.05 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 45,235,500.

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 413.35 10 Days 409.68 20 Days 415.27 50 Days 417.38 100 Days 407.29 300 Days 396.83

Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85 Wipro, a leading global information technology company, currently has a spot price of 411.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 409.45, while the offer price is 409.55. Both bid and offer quantities are at 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 45,264,000, indicating high trading activity.

Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85 Wipro's spot price is currently at 411.4, with a bid price of 412.05 and an offer price of 412.2. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is also at 1500. The open interest for Wipro is currently at 45,409,500.

Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85 Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 411.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 413.7, while the offer price is 413.9. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3000. The open interest for Wipro is at a significant 45,598,500.

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.9% 3 Months -0.85% 6 Months 11.82% YTD 4.75% 1 Year 9.68%

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹410.1 on last trading day On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 210,391 shares with a closing price of ₹410.1.