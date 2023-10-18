Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 407.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's 411.25

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 411.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 411.05 and closed at 410.1. The stock reached a high of 413.85 and a low of 411 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 214,395.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 210,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro closed today at ₹407.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹411.25

Today, Wipro's stock closed at 407.4, representing a decrease of 0.94% compared to the previous day's closing price of 411.25. The net change in the stock price was -3.85.

18 Oct 2023, 06:29 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro407.4-3.85-0.94443.6351.85223174.61
Zomato113.2-0.7-0.61114.144.3594680.2
Info Edge India4219.8593.62.274984.13310.054441.26
Firstsource Solutions166.22.851.74174.7595.811324.9
Eclerx Services2052.75-17.9-0.862248.41254.159860.18
18 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 407.05, while the high price reached 413.6.

18 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85

Wipro, a leading global information technology company, has a spot price of 407.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 407.8, while the offer price is 408.0. The offer quantity stands at 3000, while the bid quantity is higher at 4500. The open interest for Wipro is 45205500.

18 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹407.25, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹411.25

The current price of Wipro stock is 407.25. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4, suggesting a decline of 4 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Wipro Ltd stock is 352.00000, while the 52-week high price is 443.75000.

18 Oct 2023, 02:50 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.45 (-43.02%) & 3.8 (-38.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.0 (+22.81%) & 3.5 (+40.0%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 411, while the high price is 413.85.

18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85

Wipro, a leading Indian multinational corporation, has a spot price of 411.4. The bid price is 410.0 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 410.05 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 45,235,500.

Click here for Wipro Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days413.35
10 Days409.68
20 Days415.27
50 Days417.38
100 Days407.29
300 Days396.83
18 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.7 (-37.21%) & 4.2 (-32.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.45 (+13.16%) & 3.1 (+24.0%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85

Wipro, a leading global information technology company, currently has a spot price of 411.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 409.45, while the offer price is 409.55. Both bid and offer quantities are at 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 45,264,000, indicating high trading activity.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.9 (-32.56%) & 4.55 (-26.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.05 (+22.0%) & 6.3 (+10.53%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85

Wipro's spot price is currently at 411.4, with a bid price of 412.05 and an offer price of 412.2. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is also at 1500. The open interest for Wipro is currently at 45,409,500.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 415.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.95 (-8.14%) & 6.1 (-1.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.25 (-10.0%) & 4.8 (-15.79%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 411.25 as against previous close of 412.85

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 411.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 413.7, while the offer price is 413.9. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3000. The open interest for Wipro is at a significant 45,598,500.

18 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.9%
3 Months-0.85%
6 Months11.82%
YTD4.75%
1 Year9.68%
18 Oct 2023, 09:27 AM IST Q2 Results today: Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, among 32 firms to post earnings

Q2 earnings: 32 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, IIFL, LTI Mindtree and Persistent, to announce quarter results today

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-bajaj-auto-wipro-indusind-bank-among-32-firms-to-post-earnings-11697597413341.html

18 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹410.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 210,391 shares with a closing price of 410.1.

