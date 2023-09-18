Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 436.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 438.15 and closed at 436.45. The highest price reached during the day was 443.6, while the lowest price was 438.15. The market capitalization of Wipro is 229,946.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 543,811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹436.45 on last trading day

The volume of Wipro shares traded on the BSE on the last day was 543,811 shares and the closing price of each share was 436.45.

