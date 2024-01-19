Wipro Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at ₹480.6 and closed at ₹482.3. The stock reached a high of ₹488.65 and a low of ₹468.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹251,568.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 425,916 shares.
19 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
