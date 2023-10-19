Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Wipro's stock had an opening price of ₹411 and a closing price of ₹411.25. The stock reached a high of ₹413.6 and a low of ₹407.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹212,388.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹443.6 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro October futures opened at 391.95 as against previous close of 408.2 Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, has a spot price of 393.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 393.75, while the offer price is 393.9. The offer quantity stands at 3000, while the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 46,843,500, indicating a high level of trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The Wipro stock had a low price of ₹390.1 and a high price of ₹396.4 on the current day.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹394.3, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹407.4 The Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹394.3, which represents a decrease of 3.22% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -13.1 in the stock price. Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.25% 3 Months -0.71% 6 Months 12.93% YTD 3.74% 1 Year 7.42%

