Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Wipro's stock had an opening price of ₹411 and a closing price of ₹411.25. The stock reached a high of ₹413.6 and a low of ₹407.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹212,388.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹443.6 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.