Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

5 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -3.22 %. The stock closed at 407.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 394.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's stock had an opening price of 411 and a closing price of 411.25. The stock reached a high of 413.6 and a low of 407.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 212,388.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 443.6 and 351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹394.3, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹407.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 394.3. It has experienced a percent change of -3.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.1, suggesting a decrease of 13.1 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 391.95 as against previous close of 408.2

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, has a spot price of 393.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 393.75, while the offer price is 393.9. The offer quantity stands at 3000, while the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 46,843,500, indicating a high level of trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The Wipro stock had a low price of 390.1 and a high price of 396.4 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Wipro share price falls over 4% post Q2 results; should investors buy, sell or hold the stock?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/wipro-share-price-falls-over-4-post-q2-results-should-investors-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-11697687766265.html

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.25%
3 Months-0.71%
6 Months12.93%
YTD3.74%
1 Year7.42%
19 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹411.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 70,932 shares. The closing price for the day was 411.25.

