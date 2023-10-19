Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Wipro's stock had an opening price of ₹411 and a closing price of ₹411.25. The stock reached a high of ₹413.6 and a low of ₹407.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹212,388.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹443.6 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹394.3. It has experienced a percent change of -3.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.1 in the stock price.
Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, has a spot price of 393.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 393.75, while the offer price is 393.9. The offer quantity stands at 3000, while the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 46,843,500, indicating a high level of trading activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Wipro stock had a low price of ₹390.1 and a high price of ₹396.4 on the current day.
The Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹394.3, which represents a decrease of 3.22% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -13.1 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.25%
|3 Months
|-0.71%
|6 Months
|12.93%
|YTD
|3.74%
|1 Year
|7.42%
Wipro stock is currently trading at a price of ₹394.65. There has been a decrease of 3.13% in its price, resulting in a net change of -12.75.
On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 70,932 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹411.25.
