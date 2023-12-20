Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 438.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was 445.05, the close price was 444.95, the high was 447.45, and the low was 434.8. The market capitalization was 228,810.51 crores. The 52-week high was 453.3, and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 195,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The Wipro stock reached a low price of 441.05 and a high price of 448.90.

20 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹447.85, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹438.6

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 447.85. There has been a 2.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.25.

20 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Wipro December futures opened at 443.3 as against previous close of 440.3

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 447.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 448.55, while the offer price is even higher at 448.7. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is higher at 3000. The open interest for Wipro is 43,024,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹447.45, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹438.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 447.45. There has been a percent change of 2.02, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 8.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.91%
3 Months-4.81%
6 Months14.69%
YTD11.7%
1 Year12.76%
20 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹442, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹438.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 442. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.4, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.4.

20 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹444.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro shares on the BSE was 195,023. The closing price for the shares was 444.95.

