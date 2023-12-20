Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Surges in Positive Trading Day

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹445.05, the close price was ₹444.95, the high was ₹447.45, and the low was ₹434.8. The market capitalization was ₹228,810.51 crores. The 52-week high was ₹453.3, and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 195,023 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Wipro stock reached a low price of ₹441.05 and a high price of ₹448.90.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹447.85. There has been a 2.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.25.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 447.55. The bid price is slightly higher at 448.55, while the offer price is even higher at 448.7. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is higher at 3000. The open interest for Wipro is 43,024,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹447.45. There has been a percent change of 2.02, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 8.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.91%
|3 Months
|-4.81%
|6 Months
|14.69%
|YTD
|11.7%
|1 Year
|12.76%
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹442. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.4, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹3.4.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro shares on the BSE was 195,023. The closing price for the shares was ₹444.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!