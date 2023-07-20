Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Reports Strong Trading Performance with Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 417.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.8 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 418.05 and closed at 417.05. The highest price reached during the day was 421, while the lowest price was 414.3. The market capitalization of Wipro is 217,665.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 444.65, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 228,863.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹417.8, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹417.05

The current stock price of Wipro is 417.8. There has been a 0.18 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

20 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.05 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 228,863 shares. The closing price for the stock was 417.05.

