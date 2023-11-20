Wipro Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹398 and closed at ₹397.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹399, while the lowest was ₹394.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹206,199.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 155,605.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.