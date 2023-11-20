Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 397.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 398 and closed at 397.05. The highest price reached during the day was 399, while the lowest was 394.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is 206,199.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 155,605.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹397.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 155,605. The closing price for the shares was 397.05.

