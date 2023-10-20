Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro enjoys positive trading day

On the last day, the open price of Wipro was ₹393, and it closed at ₹407.4. The stock had a high of ₹396.8 and a low of ₹390.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹206,028.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 421,867 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Wipro Top active call options for Wipro at 20 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (-28.89%) & ₹0.5 (-23.08%) respectively. Top active put options for Wipro at 20 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.9 (+5.0%) & ₹7.4 (+8.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Wipro October futures opened at 393.5 as against previous close of 395.3 Wipro is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 394.75. The bid price is 394.6, and the offer price is 394.75. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 4500. The open interest stands at 43843500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 393.15 -2.05 -0.52 443.6 351.85 215368.43 Zomato 112.65 0.95 0.85 115.0 44.35 94220.18 Info Edge India 4197.05 22.25 0.53 4984.1 3310.0 54147.11 Firstsource Solutions 172.5 1.4 0.82 176.0 95.8 11754.18 Eclerx Services 2042.85 -13.05 -0.63 2248.4 1254.15 9812.62

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹393.5 and the high price is ₹396.15.

Wipro Live Updates WIPRO More Information

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹395.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹395.2 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹395.9. There has been a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, which further supports the small increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a marginal upward movement.

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.23% 3 Months -2.55% 6 Months 8.94% YTD 0.65% 1 Year 4.56%

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹395.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹395.2 Based on the current data, the price of Wipro stock is ₹395.05, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 421,867. The closing price for the shares was ₹407.4.