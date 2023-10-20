Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro enjoys positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 395.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, the open price of Wipro was 393, and it closed at 407.4. The stock had a high of 396.8 and a low of 390.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is 206,028.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 421,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 20 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.6 (-28.89%) & 0.5 (-23.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 20 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (+5.0%) & 7.4 (+8.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

20 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 393.5 as against previous close of 395.3

Wipro is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 394.75. The bid price is 394.6, and the offer price is 394.75. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 4500. The open interest stands at 43843500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro393.15-2.05-0.52443.6351.85215368.43
Zomato112.650.950.85115.044.3594220.18
Info Edge India4197.0522.250.534984.13310.054147.11
Firstsource Solutions172.51.40.82176.095.811754.18
Eclerx Services2042.85-13.05-0.632248.41254.159812.62
20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 393.5 and the high price is 396.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹395.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹395.2

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 395.9. There has been a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, which further supports the small increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a marginal upward movement.

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.23%
3 Months-2.55%
6 Months8.94%
YTD0.65%
1 Year4.56%
20 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹395.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹395.2

Based on the current data, the price of Wipro stock is 395.05, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 421,867. The closing price for the shares was 407.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.