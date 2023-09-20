Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 441.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 441 and closed at 441.1. The highest price reached during the day was 441, while the lowest was 435. The company's market capitalization is 227,262.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 331,777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹441.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 331,777 shares. The closing price for the stock was 441.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.