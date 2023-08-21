Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks experience decline in trading today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹415.85 and closed at ₹417.4. The stock had a high of ₹416 and a low of ₹408. The market capitalization of the company is ₹214,608.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 680,449 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹411.75. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
