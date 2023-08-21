Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks experience decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 417.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 415.85 and closed at 417.4. The stock had a high of 416 and a low of 408. The market capitalization of the company is 214,608.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 680,449 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 411.75. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of 5.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 680,449 shares with a closing price of 417.4.

