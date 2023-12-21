Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares plummet as trading turns bearish

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹442 and closed at ₹438.6, with a high of ₹449.45 and a low of ₹429.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹225,214.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹453.3 and ₹351.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 378,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.