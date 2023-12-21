Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 431.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 442 and closed at 438.6, with a high of 449.45 and a low of 429.35. The market capitalization of the company is 225,214.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 453.3 and 351.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 378,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Wipro December futures opened at 429.4 as against previous close of 432.8

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 432.45. The bid price is 433.8 and the offer price is 434.0. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 40,476,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Wipro stock is as follows: Today's low price: 427.05 Today's high price: 434.5

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹431.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹431.7

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 431.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, as indicated by a percent change of -0.12. The net change in the stock price is -0.5. This implies that the stock price has decreased by 0.5 rupees.

21 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.93%
3 Months-4.85%
6 Months12.05%
YTD9.98%
1 Year11.06%
21 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹431.7, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹438.6

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 431.7, which represents a decrease of 1.57% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.9, indicating a decline.

21 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹438.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Wipro was 378,527 shares, and the closing price was 438.6.

