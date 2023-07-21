Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in trading today
Wipro stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 417.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹403.05 and closed at ₹417.35. The stock reached a high of ₹414.3 and a low of ₹401.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹213,653.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Wipro was 143,012 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:01:53 AM IST
21 Jul 2023, 09:54:04 AM IST
