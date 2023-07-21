Wipro Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM ISTLivemint
Wipro stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 417.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹403.05 and closed at ₹417.35. The stock reached a high of ₹414.30 and a low of ₹401.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹212,246.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹444.65, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 225,398 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:32:59 AM IST
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 225,497 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹417.35.
