Wipro Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹403.05 and closed at ₹417.35. The stock reached a high of ₹414.30 and a low of ₹401.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹212,246.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹444.65, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 225,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.