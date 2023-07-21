comScore
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 417.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro opened at 403.05 and closed at 417.35. The stock reached a high of 414.30 and a low of 401.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is 212,246.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 444.65, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 225,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32:59 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 225,497 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 417.35.

