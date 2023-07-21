comScore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets amidst market downturn
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets amidst market downturn

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Wipro stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 417.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 403.05 and the close price was 417.35. The stock reached a high of 414.3 and a low of 401.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 212,194.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 230,962.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:46:04 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹405.95, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹417.35

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 405.95 with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -11.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.73% and the value has decreased by 11.4.

21 Jul 2023, 11:37:36 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹406.15, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹417.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 406.15, which represents a decrease of 2.68%. The net change in the stock price is -11.2, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a downward trend in the market.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15:52 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹406.55, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹417.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 406.55. There has been a percent change of -2.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.8.

21 Jul 2023, 11:06:30 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹406.9, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹417.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 406.9. There has been a percent change of -2.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.45, representing a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

21 Jul 2023, 10:52:27 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹408.25, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹417.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 408.25. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.1, indicating a decrease of 9.1 points in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:37:05 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.35 yesterday

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 230,982 shares with a closing price of 417.35.

