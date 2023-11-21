Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹391.55 and closed at ₹395.4. The high for the day was ₹401 and the low was ₹391.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹208,598.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 425,958 shares on that day. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹401.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹400 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹401.55, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.39% or 1.55 points.

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 401.55 1.55 0.39 443.6 351.85 219969.97 Zomato 117.65 -0.45 -0.38 126.1 44.35 98402.17 Info Edge India 4791.7 26.35 0.55 4984.1 3310.0 61818.83 Eclerx Services 2422.95 31.95 1.34 2474.95 1260.3 11638.39 Firstsource Solutions 165.6 -0.8 -0.48 176.0 95.8 11284.01

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Wipro reached a low of ₹400.8 and a high of ₹402.7 on the current day.

Wipro November futures opened at 402.3 as against previous close of 400.7 Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 401.1. The bid price stands at 401.5 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 401.7 with an offer quantity of 4500. The open interest for Wipro is at 39,658,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.64% 3 Months -4.12% 6 Months 1.12% YTD 1.9% 1 Year 1.61%

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹395.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 425,958. The closing price of the shares was ₹395.4.