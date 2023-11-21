comScore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Session

5 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 400 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 391.55 and closed at 395.4. The high for the day was 401 and the low was 391.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is 208,598.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 425,958 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:36:14 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹401.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹400

The current stock price of Wipro is 401.55, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.39% or 1.55 points.

21 Nov 2023, 10:35:26 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro401.551.550.39443.6351.85219969.97
Zomato117.65-0.45-0.38126.144.3598402.17
Info Edge India4791.726.350.554984.13310.061818.83
Eclerx Services2422.9531.951.342474.951260.311638.39
Firstsource Solutions165.6-0.8-0.48176.095.811284.01
21 Nov 2023, 10:17:50 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Wipro reached a low of 400.8 and a high of 402.7 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:08:33 AM IST

Wipro November futures opened at 402.3 as against previous close of 400.7

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 401.1. The bid price stands at 401.5 with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 401.7 with an offer quantity of 4500. The open interest for Wipro is at 39,658,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:48:21 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹401, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹400

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 401, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% or 1 point.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34:55 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.64%
3 Months-4.12%
6 Months1.12%
YTD1.9%
1 Year1.61%
21 Nov 2023, 09:03:14 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹400, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹395.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 400, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 4.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, as indicated by the positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11:28 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹395.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 425,958. The closing price of the shares was 395.4.


