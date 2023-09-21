Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Show Growth in Trading

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹434.95 and closed at ₹435.95. The stock reached a high of ₹437 and a low of ₹429.05. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹224,060.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on the last day was 231,378.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.