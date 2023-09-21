Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Show Growth in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 429.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.8 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 434.95 and closed at 435.95. The stock reached a high of 437 and a low of 429.05. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 224,060.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on the last day was 231,378.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months6.1%
6 Months17.39%
YTD9.51%
1 Year6.22%
21 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹429.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹429.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 429.8. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable.

21 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹435.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 231,378 shares. The closing price for the day was 435.95.

