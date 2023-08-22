Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 411.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 411.3 and closed at 411.75. The highest price it reached during the day was 417.2, while the lowest was 411.3. The market capitalization of Wipro is 215,963.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 360,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

