Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 434.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 427.05 and closed at 431.7. The high for the day was 436.3, while the low was 427.05. The market capitalization of Wipro is 226,466.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 453.3, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 185,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹434.15, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current stock price of Wipro is 434.15 with a net change of 0.05, indicating a minimal increase of 0.01 percent.

22 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹431.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 185,817 shares, and the closing price was 431.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.