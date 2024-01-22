Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in today's trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹488.5 and closed at ₹485. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹488.6, while the lowest was ₹469.2. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹249,429.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,288 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro January futures opened at 486.95 as against previous close of 484.8 Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.95, with a bid price of 476.65 and an offer price of 476.9. The offer quantity is 1500, the bid quantity is 1500, and the open interest is 43,776,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Wipro stock today was ₹469.2, while the high price reached ₹488.6.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485 The current data of Wipro stock shows that its price is ₹478.1 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -6.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value by 1.42% and a decrease of 6.9 points. This information indicates that the stock is currently performing poorly and experiencing a downward trend. Click here for Wipro Dividend

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 478.1 -6.9 -1.42 526.45 351.85 261904.23 Zomato 133.1 -1.9 -1.41 141.55 44.35 111324.51 Info Edge India 5037.9 -59.05 -1.16 5400.9 3310.0 64995.11 Firstsource Solutions 201.25 -3.4 -1.66 217.05 100.95 13713.21 Eclerx Services 2652.45 -21.3 -0.8 2825.0 1272.0 12740.77

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹478.1 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -6.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% and has dropped by 6.9 points.

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Wipro stock is ₹469.2, while the high price is ₹488.6.

Wipro January futures opened at 486.95 as against previous close of 484.8 Wipro, a leading Indian IT company, has a spot price of 477.95. The bid price is 476.65, with a bid quantity of 1500, and the offer price is 476.9, with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 43,776,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485 Wipro stock is currently valued at ₹478.1, representing a 1.42% decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.9.

Wipro Live Updates WIPRO More Information

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.21% 3 Months 12.93% 6 Months 19.85% YTD 2.92% 1 Year 20.24%

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485 Based on the current data, the Wipro stock price is ₹478.1 with a percent change of -1.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.9 points.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹485 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 215,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹485.