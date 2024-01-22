Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in today's trading

Wipro January futures opened at 486.95 as against previous close of 484.8 Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.95, with a bid price of 476.65 and an offer price of 476.9. The offer quantity is 1500, the bid quantity is 1500, and the open interest is 43,776,000.

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Wipro stock today was ₹469.2, while the high price reached ₹488.6.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485 The current data of Wipro stock shows that its price is ₹478.1 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -6.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value by 1.42% and a decrease of 6.9 points. This information indicates that the stock is currently performing poorly and experiencing a downward trend.

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 478.1 -6.9 -1.42 526.45 351.85 261904.23 Zomato 133.1 -1.9 -1.41 141.55 44.35 111324.51 Info Edge India 5037.9 -59.05 -1.16 5400.9 3310.0 64995.11 Firstsource Solutions 201.25 -3.4 -1.66 217.05 100.95 13713.21 Eclerx Services 2652.45 -21.3 -0.8 2825.0 1272.0 12740.77

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.21% 3 Months 12.93% 6 Months 19.85% YTD 2.92% 1 Year 20.24%

