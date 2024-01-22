Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 485 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 488.5 and closed at 485. The highest price recorded during the day was 488.6, while the lowest was 469.2. The market capitalization of Wipro is 249,429.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 526.45, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,288 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 486.95 as against previous close of 484.8

Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.95, with a bid price of 476.65 and an offer price of 476.9. The offer quantity is 1500, the bid quantity is 1500, and the open interest is 43,776,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 469.2, while the high price reached 488.6.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data of Wipro stock shows that its price is 478.1 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -6.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value by 1.42% and a decrease of 6.9 points. This information indicates that the stock is currently performing poorly and experiencing a downward trend.

Click here for Wipro Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro478.1-6.9-1.42526.45351.85261904.23
Zomato133.1-1.9-1.41141.5544.35111324.51
Info Edge India5037.9-59.05-1.165400.93310.064995.11
Firstsource Solutions201.25-3.4-1.66217.05100.9513713.21
Eclerx Services2652.45-21.3-0.82825.01272.012740.77
22 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 478.1 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -6.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% and has dropped by 6.9 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 469.2, while the high price is 488.6.

22 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 486.95 as against previous close of 484.8

Wipro, a leading Indian IT company, has a spot price of 477.95. The bid price is 476.65, with a bid quantity of 1500, and the offer price is 476.9, with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 43,776,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485

Wipro stock is currently valued at 478.1, representing a 1.42% decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.9.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months12.93%
6 Months19.85%
YTD2.92%
1 Year20.24%
22 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹478.1, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹485

Based on the current data, the Wipro stock price is 478.1 with a percent change of -1.42. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.9 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹485 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 215,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 485.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.