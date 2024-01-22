Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in today's trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹488.5 and closed at ₹485. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹488.6, while the lowest was ₹469.2. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹249,429.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,288 shares on the BSE.
Wipro's spot price is currently at 477.95, with a bid price of 476.65 and an offer price of 476.9. The offer quantity is 1500, the bid quantity is 1500, and the open interest is 43,776,000.
The low price of Wipro stock today was ₹469.2, while the high price reached ₹488.6.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that its price is ₹478.1 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -6.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value by 1.42% and a decrease of 6.9 points. This information indicates that the stock is currently performing poorly and experiencing a downward trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|478.1
|-6.9
|-1.42
|526.45
|351.85
|261904.23
|Zomato
|133.1
|-1.9
|-1.41
|141.55
|44.35
|111324.51
|Info Edge India
|5037.9
|-59.05
|-1.16
|5400.9
|3310.0
|64995.11
|Firstsource Solutions
|201.25
|-3.4
|-1.66
|217.05
|100.95
|13713.21
|Eclerx Services
|2652.45
|-21.3
|-0.8
|2825.0
|1272.0
|12740.77
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|12.93%
|6 Months
|19.85%
|YTD
|2.92%
|1 Year
|20.24%
On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 215,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹485.
